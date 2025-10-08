OM Freight Forwarders slides on debut

Shares of OM Freight Forwarders were currently trading at Rs 86.60 at 10:12 IST on the BSE, representing a discount of 35.85% as compared with the issue price of Rs 135.

The stock was listed at Rs 82.50, exhibiting a discount of 38.89% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of 86.60 and a low of 82.50. On the BSE, over 1.24 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

The initial public offer of OM Freight Forwarders was subscribed 3.87 times. The issue opened for bidding on 29 September 2025 and it closed on 3 October 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 120 and 129 per share.

The issue comprised both fresh issue of equity shares upto Rs 24.436 crore and an offer for sale of 72,50,000 equity shares by the promoter selling shareholders. The OFS comprises sale of 39,87,500 equity shares by Rahul J Joshi, 25,37,500 equity shares by Harmesh R Joshi, and 7,25,000 equity shares by Kamesh R Joshi. Of the net proceeds from fresh issue, Rs 17.145 crore will be used for funding of capital expenditure requirements towards purchase of commercial vehicles and heavy equipmentand the balance for general corporate purposes. Om Freight Forwarders provides a wide range of third-party logistics (3PL) integrated services including international freight forwarding, customs clearance, vessel agency services, multimodal transportation, warehousing, and distribution. The company has a diverse set of customers spanning across multiple industries, including minerals, mining &steel, coal, oil & gas, energy &power, fast moving consumer goods (FMCG), and EPC & infrastructure, among others.

In FY25, the company handled a total cargo volume of 66.86 million tonnes (MT) [bulk cargo 65.81 MT; break bulk cargo 0.81 MT; liquid bulk cargo 0.24 MT. In FY25, it handled 1,16,457 TEUs comprising 1,09,914 TEUs of FCL (full container load) cargo and 6543 TEUs of LCL (less than container load) cargo. Ahead of the IPO, OM Freight Forwarders, on 26 September 2025, raised Rs 15.89 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 11.77 lakh shares at Rs 135 each to 3 anchor investors. The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 21.99 crore and sales of Rs 494.05 crore for the twelve months ended on 31st March 2025.