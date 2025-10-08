Advance Agrolife rises on debut

Shares of Advance Agrolife were currently trading at Rs 108 at 10:12 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 8% as compared with the issue price of Rs 100.

The stock was listed at Rs 113, exhibiting a premium of 13% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of 113 and a low of 107. On the BSE, over 5.42 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

The initial public offer of Advance Agrolife was subscribed 56.85 times. The issue opened for bidding on 30 September 2025 and it closed on 3 October 2025. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 95 and 100 per share.

The offer comprised a fresh issue of up to 1,92,85,720 equity shares aggregating Rs 193 crore at the upper price band of Rs 100 and Rs 183 crore at the lower price band of Rs 95. The company proposes to use the net proceeds from the issue towards funding working capital requirements amounting to Rs 135 crore and the balance towards general corporate purposes. The total working capital requirement in fiscal 2025 was Rs 100.043 crore and estimates working capital requirement in fiscal 2026 and Rs 215.029 crore in fiscal 2027. Incorporated in 2002, Advance Agrolife manufactures a wide range of agrochemical products that support the entire lifecycle of crops. Its products are designed for use in the cultivation of major cereals, vegetables, and horticultural crops across both agri-seasons (Kharif and Rabi) in India. The company received 410 generic registrations, comprising 380 formulation-grade registrations and 30 technical-grade registrations for the agrochemicals, by the end of March 2025.

"Technical grade" refers to the raw, unprocessed forms of active ingredients used in the production of agrochemical formulations such as pesticides, herbicides, fungicides, and fertilizers. Formulation-grade products are finished products that combine active ingredients, which target pests, weeds, or plant diseases, with additives that enhance performance, stability, and usability. Ahead of the IPO, Advance Agrolife on Monday, 29 September 2025, raised Rs 57.76 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 57.76 lakh shares at Rs 100 each to 9 anchor investors. The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 25.64 crore and a total income of Rs 502.26 crore for the twelve months ended on 31st March 2025.