Indices trim all losses; Nifty scales above 24,600 level

The key equity indices erased all losses and traded with moderate gains in early afternoon trade. The Nifty marched above the 24,600 level after hitting the days low of 24,180.80 in mid-morning trade. FMCG shares advanced after declining in the past trading session.

At 12:26 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rose 250.15 points or 0.31% to 81,540.11. The Nifty 50 index gained 57.90 points or 0.24% to 24,606.60.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.67% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index lost 0.73%.

Sellers outnumbered buyers. On the BSE, 1,397 shares rose and 2,469 shares fell. A total of 141 shares were unchanged.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, surged 6.12% to 14. The Nifty 26 December 2024 futures were trading at 24,619.90, at a premium of 13.30 points as compared with the spot at 24,606.60

The Nifty option chain for the 26 December 2024 expiry showed maximum Call OI of 57 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum Put OI of 61.1 lakh contracts was seen at 24,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty FMCG index rose 0.30% to 56,315.30. The index slipped 1.05% in the past trading session.

Colgate-Palmolive (India) (up 1.61%), Hindustan Unilever (up 1.54%), Nestle India (up 0.80%), Marico (up 0.73%), Dabur India (up 0.47%), Tata Consumer Products (up 0.33%), Godrej Consumer Products (up 0.29%), Britannia Industries (up 0.19%), ITC (up 0.15%) and Radico Khaitan (up 0.03%) advanced.

On the other hand, United Spirits (down 1.71%), Balrampur Chini Mills (down 0.85%) and Varun Beverages (down 0.74%) edged lower.

Stocks in Spotlight:

AVG Logistics slipped 1.37%. The company announced that it has successfully secured an order worth Rs 90 crore from a cement manufacturing company, marking a significant milestone in the companys expansion strategy.

Kalpataru Projects International rose 0.22%. The company announced that its board has approved the opening of issue of qualified institutional placement (QIP) of equity shares with the floor price of Rs 1,214.98 per equity share.

