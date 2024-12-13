New India Assurance Company receives ratings action from AM BEST

AM Best has assigned the India National Scale Rating (NSR) of aaa.IN (Exceptional) and has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++(Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of bbb+ (Good) to The New India Assurance Company . The outlook of these credit ratings is Stable.

The ratings reflect the Company's balance sheet strength, which A.M. Best categorizes as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, favourable business profile and marginal enterprise risk management (ERM).

