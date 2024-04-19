Indo Count acquires international home fashions brand WAMSUTTA

Indo Count Industries announced its strategic acquisition of the international home fashions brand WAMSUTTA from Beyond, Inc. (NYSE: BYON).

Wamsutta - an industry-leading home fashions brand - has delighted generations of consumers with luxurious bed, bath and other home fashion products. This acquisition, which closed on 18 April 2024, strengthens Indo Count's brand portfolio, and elevates its position in the premium market segment.

