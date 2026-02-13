Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indo Count Industries consolidated net profit declines 65.48% in the December 2025 quarter

Indo Count Industries consolidated net profit declines 65.48% in the December 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 4:32 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Sales decline 7.70% to Rs 1062.83 crore

Net profit of Indo Count Industries declined 65.48% to Rs 24.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 70.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 7.70% to Rs 1062.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1151.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1062.831151.55 -8 OPM %8.5612.66 -PBDT72.89126.38 -42 PBT33.5094.86 -65 NP24.4370.77 -65

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company consolidated net profit declines 80.89% in the December 2025 quarter

Citadel Realty & Developers consolidated net profit rises 8.82% in the December 2025 quarter

BASF India consolidated net profit rises 3.01% in the December 2025 quarter

Radico Khaitan strengthens leadership pipeline to drive future growth

Shilpa Medicare enters into development and supply agreement with NXI Therapeutics AG

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 4:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story