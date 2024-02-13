Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indo Gulf Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.74 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Indo Gulf Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.74 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 4:54 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 21.90% to Rs 38.44 crore

Net loss of Indo Gulf Industries reported to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 1.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 21.90% to Rs 38.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 49.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales38.4449.22 -22 OPM %-1.435.81 -PBDT-0.511.83 PL PBT-0.991.61 PL NP-0.741.54 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Indo Euro Indchem reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Indo National standalone net profit rises 141.03% in the December 2023 quarter

Cochin Malabar Estates &amp; Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Amforge Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Infra Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.44 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Shree Pushkar Chemicals &amp; Fertilizers consolidated net profit rises 49.02% in the December 2023 quarter

Shankara Building Products consolidated net profit rises 30.85% in the December 2023 quarter

Radiant Cash Management Services standalone net profit declines 29.36% in the December 2023 quarter

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 31.44 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sanmitra Commercial reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 4:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story