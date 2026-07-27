The offer received bids for 398.55 crore shares as against 5.50 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer (IPO) of IndoMIM received bids for 3,98,55,09,960 shares as against 5,50,93,201 shares on offer, as per NSE data as of 17:30 hours on Monday (27 July 2026). The issue was subscribed 72.34 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Thursday (23 July 2026) and it will close on Monday (27 July 2026). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 461 to Rs 485 per share. The minimum order quantity is 30 equity shares.

The offer comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating upto Rs 500 crore and the offer for sale of up to 6,82,91,022 equity shares by the promoter selling shareholders (6,05,24,322 by Green Meadows Investments and 54,59,000 equity shares by Anuradha Koduri) and other selling shareholders (IIT Madras 23,07,700 equity shares). Post-issue, IIT Madras will hold 23,07,685 equity shares or 0.47% of post-issue expanded equity on the upper price band.

Of the net proceeds from the fresh issue, the company proposes to utilize Rs 400 crore towards repayment/prepayment, in full or part, of all or certain outstanding borrowings and the balance for general corporate purposes. Ahead of the IPO, Indo-MIM on 22 July 2026, the company raised Rs 1,140.99 crore from anchor investors by allotting 2,35,25,656 shares at Rs 485 per unit to 92 anchor investors. Indo-MIM manufactures precision engineering components using metal injection molding (MIM) technology. MIM is a manufacturing process merging plastic injection molding and powder metallurgy. In addition to MIM technology, it also leverages technologies such as investment casting, precision machining, ceramic injection molding and metal three-dimensional (3D) printing.