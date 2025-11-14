Crimson Metal Engineering Company standalone net profit rises 25.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 22.50% to Rs 2.17 crore

Net profit of Crimson Metal Engineering Company rose 25.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 22.50% to Rs 2.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.2.172.8045.6237.140.560.520.070.040.050.04

