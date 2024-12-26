Indo US Bio-Tech Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

One Mobikwik Systems Ltd, Captain Pipes Ltd, Incredible Industries Ltd and DC Infotech & Communication Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 26 December 2024.

Indo US Bio-Tech Ltd soared 15.32% to Rs 314.95 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 4875 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9989 shares in the past one month.

One Mobikwik Systems Ltd surged 13.50% to Rs 691.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 35.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24.98 lakh shares in the past one month.

Captain Pipes Ltd spiked 12.80% to Rs 18.07. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 19.67 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.2 lakh shares in the past one month.

Incredible Industries Ltd jumped 12.61% to Rs 51.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 22347 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4590 shares in the past one month.

DC Infotech & Communication Ltd spurt 10.00% to Rs 381.15. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2912 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2122 shares in the past one month.

