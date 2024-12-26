Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Goa Carbon temporarily shuts Goa unit

Goa Carbon temporarily shuts Goa unit

Image
Last Updated : Dec 26 2024 | 12:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Goa Carbon on Wednesday announced the temporary shut-down of its Goa unit for maintenance work.

The company's Goa unit located at St. Jose de Areal, Salcete-Goa, has been temporarily shut down for maintenance work from 25 December 2024.

Goa Carbon manufacturers calcined petroleum coke (CPC) in India.

The company reported net loss of Rs 10.12 crore in Q2 FY25 as against the net profit of Rs 28.96 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations declined 45.82% year on year to Rs 122.51 crore in Q2 FY25.

Shares of Goa Carbon rose 0.25% to currently trade at Rs 699 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Alert: Ultratech Cement, Bharat Forge, Ceigall India, Transport Corp of India.

Intellect Design Arena Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Ramky Infra gains after bagging Rs 215-cr contract from HMWSSB

Sensex, Nifty trade with small gains; auto shares advance

Western Carriers gains on bagging Rs 8-cr order from TATA International

First Published: Dec 26 2024 | 12:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story