Goa Carbon temporarily shuts Goa unit

Goa Carbon on Wednesday announced the temporary shut-down of its Goa unit for maintenance work.

The company's Goa unit located at St. Jose de Areal, Salcete-Goa, has been temporarily shut down for maintenance work from 25 December 2024.

Goa Carbon manufacturers calcined petroleum coke (CPC) in India.

The company reported net loss of Rs 10.12 crore in Q2 FY25 as against the net profit of Rs 28.96 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations declined 45.82% year on year to Rs 122.51 crore in Q2 FY25.

Shares of Goa Carbon rose 0.25% to currently trade at Rs 699 on the BSE.

