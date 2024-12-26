Intellect Design Arena Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

KFin Technologies Ltd, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd, Blue Dart Express Ltd and Newgen Software Technologies Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 26 December 2024.

Intellect Design Arena Ltd soared 12.67% to Rs 1031.2 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 58316 shares in the past one month.

KFin Technologies Ltd spiked 7.54% to Rs 1587.2. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 63524 shares in the past one month.

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd surged 6.59% to Rs 5400. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5271 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4338 shares in the past one month.

Blue Dart Express Ltd spurt 5.36% to Rs 7462. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3768 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 451 shares in the past one month.

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd advanced 5.00% to Rs 1682.3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 44536 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32445 shares in the past one month.

