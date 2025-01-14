Indobell Insulations hits the roof on bagging Rs 11-cr order from Cochin Shipyard

Indobell Insulations hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 96.35 after the company has secured an order for supply and application of hot lagging worth Rs 11.01 crore from Cochin Shipyard.

Shares of Cochin Shipyard rallied 3.41% to currently trade at Rs 1,405.95 on the BSE.

The order involves the supply and application of hot lagging, with a total value of Rs 11.01 crore. The scheduled completion date for the order is from 13 January 2025 to 28 February 2025.

Indobell Insulations is a company specializing in the manufacturing and installation of insulation products, primarily focusing on the power industry. They produce and install a wide range of insulation materials, including mineral and ceramic wool, prefabricated jackets, and other related materials. Their services extend beyond insulation, encompassing scaffolding, fire protection, lining services, and more, catering to various applications across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors.

Cochin Shipyard is engaged in shipbuilding & ship repair. As of 30 September 2024, the Government of India held 72.86% total voting rights in the company.

