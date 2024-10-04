Indoco Remedies receives USFDA approval for Cetirizine Hydrochloride Tablets

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Oct 04 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Indoco Remedies (Indoco) announced the receipt of final approval from the USFDA for Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Cetirizine Hydrochloride Tablets USP, 10 mg (OTC), a generic equivalent of the Reference Listed Drug, Zyrtec Allergy Tablets, 10 mg of Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc.

Cetirizine Hydrochloride Tablets USP, 10 mg will be manufactured by Indoco, at their manufacturing facility located at L-14, Verna Industrial Area, Verna, Goa - 403722 in India. Cetirizine is used for relief of symptoms of hay fever and other allergic conditions.

First Published: Oct 04 2024 | 2:26 PM IST

