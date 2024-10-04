Indoco Remedies receives USFDA approval for Cetirizine Hydrochloride Tablets

Indoco Remedies (Indoco) announced the receipt of final approval from the USFDA for Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Cetirizine Hydrochloride Tablets USP, 10 mg (OTC), a generic equivalent of the Reference Listed Drug, Zyrtec Allergy Tablets, 10 mg of Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc.

Cetirizine Hydrochloride Tablets USP, 10 mg will be manufactured by Indoco, at their manufacturing facility located at L-14, Verna Industrial Area, Verna, Goa - 403722 in India. Cetirizine is used for relief of symptoms of hay fever and other allergic conditions.

