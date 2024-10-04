GRSE signs contract for delivery of 5th multi-purpose vessel of 7,500 Dwt

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) signed an agreement with M/s Carsten Rehder Schiffsmakler and Reederei GmbH & Co. KG Germany on 03 October 2024, for the construction and delivery of 5th Multi-purpose vessel (MPV) of 7,500 DWT. This contract is in line with the 'Option Agreement' signed between both the parties, for procurement of four additional MPVs from GRSE. The shipyard will build a total of eight vessels (08) at an approx. order value of 108 M USD.

Each MPV will be 120 metres long and 17 metres wide with a maximum draft of 6.75 metres. It can carry 7,500 metric tonnes of cargo. Each vessel will have a single cargo hold to accommodate bulk, general and project cargoes and Containers will be carried on hatch covers. These ships have been specifically designed to carry multiple large windmill blades on deck.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp