Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index declines 2.61%

Nifty Media index ended down 2.61% at 2070.95 today. The index is up 0.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Saregama India Ltd slipped 6.24%, Nazara Technologies Ltd fell 2.98% and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd shed 2.94%. The Nifty Media index is down 9.00% over last one year compared to the 27.98% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty FMCG index is down 1.74% and Nifty Realty index has slid 1.64% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.93% to close at 25014.6 while the SENSEX is down 0.98% to close at 81688.45 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News