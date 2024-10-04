Benchmarks end with major cuts; media shares slide; VIX jumps 7.27%

The domestic equity indices ended with significant losses on Friday, amid fears that Israel is planning a significant retaliation following Iran's missile attacks, widening the scope of the Middle East war. The Nifty settled a tad below the 25,050 mark. PSU bank and IT shares advanced while media, realty and FMCG shares declined. As per provisional closing, the S&P BSE Sensex tumbled 808.65 points or 0.98% to 81,688.45. The Nifty 50 index dropped 200.25 points or 0.79% to 25,049.85. In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index declined 0.94% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.80%. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,579 shares rose and 2,370 shares fell. A total of 105 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 7.27% to 14.13.

Economy :

The HSBC India Services PMI survey, compiled by S&P Global, indicates strong sector performance, but total new business, international sales, and output have all increased at the slowest rates since late 2023.

Despite solid job creation and strengthening business confidence, the Services Business Activity Index fell from 60.9 in August to 57.7 in September, still indicating growth above the neutral mark of 50.0.

The slowdown in output growth, the lowest since November 2023, was influenced by intense competition, cost pressures, and shifts in consumer preferences toward online services. While new business intakes expanded sharply, their growth rate dropped to a ten-month low, and international sales growth weakened significantly, reflecting broader trends in private sector output.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Media index tumbled 2.53% to 2,072.60. The index slipped 3.63% in two trading sessions.

Saregama India (down 6.48%), Nazara Technologies (down 3.19%), Dish TV India (down 3.11%), TV18 Broadcast (down 2.99%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (down 2.88%), Network 18 Media & Investments (down 2.53%), PVR Inox (down 1.61%), Tips Music (down 1.21%), Hathway Cable & Datacom (down 0.79%) and Sun TV Network (down 0.65%) slipped.

New Listing :

Shares of Diffusion Engineers closed at Rs 197.35 on the BSE, representing a premium of 17.47% as compared with the issue price of Rs 168.

The scrip was listed at Rs 188, exhibiting a premium of 11.90% to the issue price.

The stock has hit a high of 197.35 and a low of 188. On the BSE, over 1.62 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter.

Stocks in Spotlight:

HDFC Bank slipped 1.20%. The company stated that the banks advances under management were Rs 26,33,500 crore as of 30 September 2024, a growth of around 8% over Rs 24,37,400 crore as of 30 September 2023.

Avenue Supermarts (DMart) dropped 4.17%. The company announced that the total number of DMart stores as of 30 September2024 stood at 377. The company has reported standalone revenue of Rs 14,050.32 crore in Quarter ended 30 September2024, recording a growth of 14.16% from Rs 12,307.72 crore posted in the same period a year ago.

Angel One fell 1.45%. The company said that its client base jumped 61% to 27.49 million in September 2024 as compared with 17.07 million in September 2023.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services slipped 6.36% after the companys overall disbursement for Q2 FY25 was Rs 13,160 crore, which is a YoY decline of 1% over previous year.

Bank of Baroda rallied 2.22% after the global business of the bank aggregated to Rs 25,06,809 crore as of 30 September 2024, up by 10.23% from Rs 22,74,148 crore as on 30 September 2023.

Sundaram-Clayton fell 0.35%. The company announced that its board has approved the opening of qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue of equity shares with the floor price of Rs 2,320.78 per share.

Vedanta shed 0.47%. The diversified minerals company informed that its total aluminum production rose 3% to 6,09,000 tonnes in Q2 FY25 as compared with 5,94,000 tonnes posted in Q2 FY24.

Capital Small Finance Bank shed 0.29%. The banks gross advances jumped by 14.52% to Rs 6,718 crore as on 30 September 2024 as against Rs 5,866 crore recorded as on 30 September 2023.

Aarti Drugs added 1.24% after the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (UK MHRA) has granted a Certificate of GMP Compliance of a Manufacturer for its arm, Pinnacle Life Sciences manufacturing facility in Himachal Pradesh.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals rose 0.23%. The pharma said that it has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (US FDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) Alcaftadine Ophthalmic Solution.

Oriental Rail Infrastructure gained 1.75% after the company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 3.67 crore from Western Railways (WR), Mahalaxmi, Indian Railways.

Global Markets:

Most European stocks traded higher as traders continue to monitor the escalating conflict in the Middle East and look ahead to the latest U.S. jobs report.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Friday, following losses on Wall Street, with concerns over Middle East tensions keeping investors on edge in the run up to Septembers U.S. payrolls report.

U.S. President Joe Biden warned that the U.S. was considering strikes on Iranian oil facilities in response to Tehran's missile attack on Israel. Meanwhile, Israel continued its military campaign against the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah, with new air strikes targeting Beirut.

Investors were also closely watching the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report, which could provide further insights into the Federal Reserve's interest rate policy.

U.S. stocks closed lower on Thursday, though they recovered from intraday losses. Traders remained cautious amid the ongoing Middle East conflict and the anticipation of the jobs report. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined by 0.44%, the S&P 500 fell by 0.17%, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped by 0.04%.

