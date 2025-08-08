Indokem reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.70 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.41% to Rs 41.57 crore

Net profit of Indokem reported to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 12.41% to Rs 41.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 36.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.41.5736.984.31-0.491.29-0.850.70-1.390.70-1.38

