Indosolar reports standalone net profit of Rs 40.04 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 192.00 crore

Net profit of Indosolar reported to Rs 40.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 4.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs 192.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 54.78 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 15.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs 323.91 crore in the year ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2024.

192.000323.91026.14029.34049.01-3.6582.11-10.8640.04-4.8254.78-15.4440.04-4.8254.78-15.44

