Viviana Power gains after arm secures order worth Rs 66 cr

Viviana Power Tech rose 1.40% to Rs 850 after announcing that its subsidiary, Aarsh Transformers, secured a significant order worth Rs 65.87 crore from Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company.

The order is expected to enhance the companys customer base and boost profitability.

Viviana Power Tech is in the business of erection and installation of power transmission and maintenance of power stations.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 135.6% to Rs 3.44 crore on a 156% jump in net sales to Rs 36.12 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

