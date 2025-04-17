Information Technology stocks slide

Information Technology stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Information Technology index decreasing 56.87 points or 0.17% at 32810.12 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, Sonata Software Ltd (down 6%), Wipro Ltd (down 4.44%),Orient Technologies Ltd (down 2.71%),63 Moons Technologies Ltd (down 2.57%),Vakrangee Ltd (down 2.5%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were LTIMindtree Ltd (down 2.18%), Unicommerce eSolutions Ltd (down 1.93%), Black Box Ltd (down 1.76%), Newgen Software Technologies Ltd (down 1.61%), and R Systems International Ltd (down 1.43%).

On the other hand, Nucleus Software Exports Ltd (up 13%), Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd (up 4.08%), and Onward Technologies Ltd (up 3.08%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 333.02 or 0.7% at 48031.37.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 84.13 points or 0.58% at 14614.14.

The Nifty 50 index was up 379.25 points or 1.62% at 23816.45.

The BSE Sensex index was up 1418.99 points or 1.84% at 78463.28.

On BSE,2468 shares were trading in green, 1393 were trading in red and 185 were unchanged.

