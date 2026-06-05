Indraprastha Gas Ltd is quoting at Rs 164.91, up 1.76% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 21.7% in last one year as compared to a 6.52% jump in NIFTY and a 12.34% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

Indraprastha Gas Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 164.91, up 1.76% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.18% on the day, quoting at 23373.6. The Sensex is at 74232.49, down 0.17%. Indraprastha Gas Ltd has slipped around 2.68% in last one month.