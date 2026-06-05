TCI Finance Ltd, Primo Chemicals Ltd, Bhageria Industries Ltd and Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 June 2026.

TCI Finance Ltd, Primo Chemicals Ltd, Bhageria Industries Ltd and Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 June 2026.

Agri-Tech (India) Ltd soared 19.99% to Rs 126.65 at 05-Jun-2026 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 851 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 157 shares in the past one month.

TCI Finance Ltd surged 18.23% to Rs 15.37. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 12066 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2844 shares in the past one month. Primo Chemicals Ltd spiked 18.12% to Rs 26.01. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27021 shares in the past one month. Bhageria Industries Ltd jumped 16.45% to Rs 197.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 77415 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2295 shares in the past one month.