Indus Towers Ltd Spurts 1.86%

Indus Towers Ltd has added 9.18% over last one month compared to 10.35% gain in BSE Telecommunication index and 5.51% rise in the SENSEX

Indus Towers Ltd gained 1.86% today to trade at Rs 378.25. The BSE Telecommunication index is up 0.89% to quote at 3113.4. The index is up 10.35 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Vodafone Idea Ltd increased 1.1% and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd added 0.81% on the day. The BSE Telecommunication index went up 7.66 % over last one year compared to the 6.07% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Indus Towers Ltd has added 9.18% over last one month compared to 10.35% gain in BSE Telecommunication index and 5.51% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 75295 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.7 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 429.9 on 03 Jul 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 312.6 on 03 Sep 2025.