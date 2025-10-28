Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR extends decline to two-week low

INR extends decline to two-week low

Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
The Indian rupee extended downside and fell back to a two-week low in opening trades on Tuesday amid muted domestic equities. INR opened at Rs 88.34 per dollar and fell to a low of 88.40 so far during the day. Yesterday, rupee plunged 43 paise to close at 88.26 against the US dollar, as broad strength in crude oil prices and month-end dollar demand from importers weighed on investor sentiment. Rally in crude oil prices was driven by a potential US-China trade deal, which supports expectations for a stronger global oil demand. Meanwhile, Indian shares rose notably on Monday as softer-than-expected U.S. inflation report raised hopes of additional Federal Reserve rate cuts in 2025 and reports suggested that the United States and China were closing in on a trade deal. India's economic growth outlook for the current fiscal year remains strong, supported by robust domestic demand, easing inflation and recent consumption tax cuts, the Finance Ministry said in its September economic report. The benchmark BSE Sensex ended the session up 566.96 points, or 0.67 percent, at 84,778.84, with most sectoral indexes advancing. The broader NSE Nifty index surged 170.90 points, or 0.66 percent, to 25,966.05.

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 9:28 AM IST

