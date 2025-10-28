Mphasis achieves NABCB-accredited ISO/IEC 42001:2023 certification for AI excellence

Mphasis announced that it achieved the ISO/IEC 42001:2023 certification by T S South Asia Private Limited, accredited by the Accreditation Board for Certification Bodies (NABCB) . Leading the industry in adopting global Artificial Intelligence (AI) standards, the company received certification for the international Artificial Management Systems (AIMS) framework, ensuring responsible AI development and use while promoting trust and interoperability across the global AI ecosystem.
The NABCB-accredited ISO/IEC 42001:2023 certification reinforces our commitment to responsible AI innovation, and we are pleased to have received it. This achievement assures our enterprise clients that every Mphasis AI solution is developed and governed to the highest global standards of integrity, reliability, and compliance, said Nitin Rakesh, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Mphasis.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app