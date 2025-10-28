Mphasis achieves NABCB-accredited ISO/IEC 42001:2023 certification for AI excellence

Mphasis announced that it achieved the ISO/IEC 42001:2023 certification by T S South Asia Private Limited, accredited by the Accreditation Board for Certification Bodies (NABCB) . Leading the industry in adopting global Artificial Intelligence (AI) standards, the company received certification for the international Artificial Management Systems (AIMS) framework, ensuring responsible AI development and use while promoting trust and interoperability across the global AI ecosystem.

The NABCB-accredited ISO/IEC 42001:2023 certification reinforces our commitment to responsible AI innovation, and we are pleased to have received it. This achievement assures our enterprise clients that every Mphasis AI solution is developed and governed to the highest global standards of integrity, reliability, and compliance, said Nitin Rakesh, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Mphasis.