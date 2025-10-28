GIFT Nifty hints at muted opening for equities; South Korea's GDP up 1.7% YoY in Q3

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty September 2025 futures were trading with a cut of 15.50 points (or 0.06%) in early trade, suggesting a mildly red opening for the Nifty 50 today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 55.58 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 2,492.12 crore in the Indian equity market on 27 October 2025, provisional data showed.

According to public data, FPIs had sold shares worth Rs 299.60 crore in the cash market so far in October 2025. This follows their cash sales of shares worth Rs 35,301.36 crore in September 2025.

Global Markets: Asian markets declined broadly on Tuesday as investors turned cautious ahead of an anticipated meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Japans newly appointed Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. Trump, who arrived in Tokyo on Monday, also met Emperor Naruhito, becoming the first foreign leader to hold talks with Takaichi since she assumed office. In South Korea, economic data surprised to the upside. Preliminary estimates from the Bank of Korea showed third-quarter GDP grew 1.7% year-on-year, exceeding widely reported market expectations of 1.5% and marking the fastest pace in over a year, following 0.6% growth in the previous quarter.

The expansion was driven mainly by robust exports and manufacturing output, which rose 6% and 3.3% respectively. Overnight, Wall Street closed sharply higher, with the S&P 500 up 1.23% to 6,875.16 its first close above the 6,800 mark. The Nasdaq Composite gained 1.86% to 23,637.46, led by chipmakers such as Nvidia, while the Dow Jones rose 0.71% to 47,544.59. Investors now await Big Tech earnings, the Federal Reserves policy decision, and developments in U.S.China trade talks. Domestic Market: Domestic equities ended sharply higher on Monday as upbeat quarterly earnings and global cues lifted investor sentiment. The rally was broad-based, with energy, PSU banks and metal stocks leading the charge.