IndusInd Bank and Bharat Financial Inclusion signs MoU with Uttar Pradesh Govt.

Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
For livestock healthcare management and welfare under Bharat Sanjeevani Program

IndusInd Bank and Bharat Financial Inclusion (100% subsidiary of IndusInd Bank) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the State Government of Uttar Pradesh to focus on livestock healthcare management and welfare in the Western Uttar Pradesh region through their social initiative, Bharat Sanjeevani Program.

Through this association, IndusInd Bank and Bharat Financial Inclusion (100% subsidiary of IndusInd Bank) will extend comprehensive operational support for the newly established Cow Sanctuary in Muzaffarnagar and a doorstep tele-medicine and mobile veterinary service under the CSR umbrella - Sattvam.

Bharat Sanjeevani Program, a CSR program by IndusInd Bank and Bharat Financial Inclusion (100% subsidiary of IndusInd Bank), aims to aid the Cow Sanctuary in Muzaffarnagar, a landmark initiative by the Government of India. The sanctuary is dedicated to providing care for 5,000 destitute cattle initially, and will be expanded in a phase-wise manner.

Concurrently, in collaboration with the Harit Pradesh Milk Producer Company (HPMPC) and promoted by the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), the program will introduce doorstep telemedicine and mobile veterinary services in seven districts of Western Uttar Pradesh, i.e., Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Bulandshahr, Saharanpur, Hapur, Shamli, and Bijnor. Additionally, the initiative encompasses a centralized call center in Muzaffarnagar, deploying professionals, medicines, and a mobile app for farmers, enabling livestock farmers within these districts to access mobile veterinary services through a toll-free number.

First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 1:08 PM IST

