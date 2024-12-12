IndusInd Bank Ltd up for third consecutive session

IndusInd Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 997.95, up 1.33% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 33.77% in last one year as compared to a 17.43% spurt in NIFTY and a 13.01% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

IndusInd Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 997.95, up 1.33% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.27% on the day, quoting at 24574.6. The Sensex is at 81357.24, down 0.21%. IndusInd Bank Ltd has slipped around 3.74% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IndusInd Bank Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 6.25% in last one month and is currently quoting at 53391.35, down 0.33% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 25.25 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 47.4 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1001.25, up 1.17% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 9.45 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

