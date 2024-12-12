Muthoot Finance Ltd gains for fifth session

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 9:07 PM IST
Muthoot Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 2087.5, up 1.11% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 42.29% in last one year as compared to a 17.46% spurt in NIFTY and a 16.84% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services.

Muthoot Finance Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2087.5, up 1.11% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.25% on the day, quoting at 24579.25. The Sensex is at 81360.67, down 0.2%. Muthoot Finance Ltd has gained around 17.92% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Muthoot Finance Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 6.9% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24803.05, down 0.27% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.47 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.13 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2091.4, up 0.95% on the day. Muthoot Finance Ltd is up 42.29% in last one year as compared to a 17.46% spurt in NIFTY and a 16.84% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 18.79 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

First Published: Dec 12 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

