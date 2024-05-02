Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Industrial & Prudential Investment Company consolidated net profit declines 10.22% in the March 2024 quarter

Industrial &amp; Prudential Investment Company consolidated net profit declines 10.22% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Sales decline 10.77% to Rs 0.58 crore

Net profit of Industrial & Prudential Investment Company declined 10.22% to Rs 12.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 10.77% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.60% to Rs 49.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 44.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 16.67% to Rs 6.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.580.65 -11 6.057.26 -17 OPM %55.1730.77 -86.7885.40 - PBDT12.1512.33 -1 50.2345.65 10 PBT12.1512.33 -1 50.2345.65 10 NP12.1213.50 -10 49.4644.72 11

First Published: May 02 2024 | 5:30 PM IST

