Ajanta Pharma consolidated net profit rises 65.82% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Sales rise 19.53% to Rs 1054.08 crore

Net profit of Ajanta Pharma rose 65.82% to Rs 202.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 122.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.53% to Rs 1054.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 881.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1054.08881.84 20 OPM %26.4016.94 -PBDT312.29185.07 69 PBT278.04152.05 83 NP202.72122.25 66

First Published: May 02 2024 | 4:53 PM IST

