Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Industrials shares gain

Industrials shares gain

Image
Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Industrials stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Industrials index rising 194.39 points or 1.33% at 14821.56 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Industrials index, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (up 16.69%), Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (up 9.27%),Cochin Shipyard Ltd (up 8.02%),Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (up 6.24%),GMR Power & Urban Infra Ltd (up 4.99%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Data Patterns (India) Ltd (up 4.92%), Ircon International Ltd (up 4.62%), Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd (up 4.41%), Ashoka Buildcon Ltd (up 4.34%), and Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd (up 4.18%).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

On the other hand, Centum Electronics Ltd (down 9.99%), GE Power India Ltd (down 8.47%), and HEG Ltd (down 6.82%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 249.73 or 0.34% at 74470.79.

The Nifty 50 index was up 82.5 points or 0.37% at 22680.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 242.74 points or 0.51% at 48204.51.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 67.36 points or 0.46% at 14709.79.

On BSE,1950 shares were trading in green, 1088 were trading in red and 118 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Industrials shares gain

Industrials shares gain

Capital Goods shares gain

Capital Goods stocks edge higher

Capital Goods shares fall

Capital Goods stocks edge higher

Mahindra Finance gets corporate agency license from IRDAI for distributing insurance products

Board of Bharat Bhushan Fin. &amp; Commodity Bkr. recommends final dividend

Indices edge lower; breadth strong

Godrej Properties garners Rs 2,000 cr from launch of Godrej Jardinia, Noida

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 23 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story