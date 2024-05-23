Industrials shares gain

Industrials stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Industrials index rising 194.39 points or 1.33% at 14821.56 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Industrials index, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (up 16.69%), Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (up 9.27%),Cochin Shipyard Ltd (up 8.02%),Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (up 6.24%),GMR Power & Urban Infra Ltd (up 4.99%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Data Patterns (India) Ltd (up 4.92%), Ircon International Ltd (up 4.62%), Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd (up 4.41%), Ashoka Buildcon Ltd (up 4.34%), and Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd (up 4.18%).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

On the other hand, Centum Electronics Ltd (down 9.99%), GE Power India Ltd (down 8.47%), and HEG Ltd (down 6.82%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 249.73 or 0.34% at 74470.79.

The Nifty 50 index was up 82.5 points or 0.37% at 22680.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 242.74 points or 0.51% at 48204.51.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 67.36 points or 0.46% at 14709.79.

On BSE,1950 shares were trading in green, 1088 were trading in red and 118 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News