Industrials shares rise

Industrials stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Industrials index rising 144.46 points or 0.92% at 15875.1 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Industrials index, Atul Auto Ltd (up 13.55%), Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd (up 8.51%),Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd (up 6.97%),Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd (up 5.44%),Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd (up 4.77%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Hindustan Construction Company Ltd (up 4.76%), Universal Cables Ltd (up 4.19%), Patel Engineering Ltd (up 4.04%), Dhunseri Ventures Ltd (up 3.96%), and NCC Ltd (up 3.91%).

On the other hand, Kirloskar Industries Ltd (down 3.95%), Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (down 3.71%), and SEPC Ltd (down 2.88%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 405.23 or 0.78% at 52482.86.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 62.71 points or 0.4% at 15805.57.

The Nifty 50 index was up 62.45 points or 0.27% at 23600.3.

The BSE Sensex index was up 220.58 points or 0.29% at 77561.66.

On BSE,2239 shares were trading in green, 916 were trading in red and 108 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News