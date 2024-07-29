Industrials stocks edge higher

Industrials stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Industrials index increasing 183.33 points or 1.15% at 16091.68 at 09:42 IST. Among the components of the BSE Industrials index, Rites Ltd (up 11.96%), Ester Industries Ltd (up 9.94%),Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd (up 9.12%),Balu Forge Industries Ltd (up 7.49%),Pennar Industries Ltd (up 6.12%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Huhtamaki India Ltd (up 5.87%), Kaynes Technology India Ltd (up 5.28%), Bharat Bijlee Ltd (up 5.04%), Zen Technologies Ltd (up 5%), and WPIL Ltd (up 4.66%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp On the other hand, Welspun Specialty Solutions Ltd (down 2.98%), Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd (down 2.95%), and Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd (down 2.84%) turned lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 548.87 or 1.01% at 54843.22.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 113.39 points or 0.69% at 16494.44.

The Nifty 50 index was up 82.4 points or 0.33% at 24917.25.

More From This Section

The BSE Sensex index was up 293.44 points or 0.36% at 81626.16.

On BSE,2402 shares were trading in green, 900 were trading in red and 132 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News