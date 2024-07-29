Capital Goods shares gain

Capital Goods stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Capital Goods index rising 918.39 points or 1.25% at 74314.65 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Capital Goods index, Kaynes Technology India Ltd (up 5.28%), Praj Industries Ltd (up 3.65%),Suzlon Energy Ltd (up 2.89%),Timken India Ltd (up 2.71%),Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (up 2.32%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Grindwell Norton Ltd (up 2.24%), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 2.22%), Finolex Cables Ltd (up 2.08%), Bharat Electronics Ltd (up 1.71%), and Elgi Equipments Ltd (up 1.59%).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (down 0.91%), Schaeffler India Ltd (down 0.91%), and Honeywell Automation India Ltd (down 0.32%) moved lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 548.87 or 1.01% at 54843.22.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 113.39 points or 0.69% at 16494.44.

The Nifty 50 index was up 82.4 points or 0.33% at 24917.25.

More From This Section

The BSE Sensex index was up 293.44 points or 0.36% at 81626.16.

On BSE,2402 shares were trading in green, 900 were trading in red and 132 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News