Industrials stocks edge higher

Last Updated : Aug 28 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
Industrials stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Industrials index increasing 35.57 points or 0.22% at 16018.19 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Industrials index, GMM Pfaudler Ltd (up 10.89%), Roto Pumps Ltd (up 7.55%),NBCC (India) Ltd (up 6.53%),Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd (up 3.97%),Universal Cables Ltd (up 3.26%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Likhitha Infrastructure Ltd (up 3.03%), Hindustan Construction Company Ltd (up 2.87%), Inox Wind Ltd (up 2.77%), Kamdhenu Ltd (up 2.52%), and Centum Electronics Ltd (up 2.4%).

On the other hand, Nahar Polyfilms Ltd (down 4.99%), Action Construction Equipment Ltd (down 2.21%), and TD Power Systems Ltd (down 1.95%) turned lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 103.51 or 0.18% at 56177.68.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 45.42 points or 0.27% at 16684.67.

The Nifty 50 index was down 36.95 points or 0.15% at 24980.8.

The BSE Sensex index was down 28.97 points or 0.04% at 81682.79.

On BSE,1759 shares were trading in green, 1312 were trading in red and 124 were unchanged.

First Published: Aug 28 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

