Zydus Life rises on USFDA nod for dyskinesia treatment drug

Zydus Lifesciences gained 1.49% to Rs 1130.50 after it received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Amantadine extended-release capsules, 68.5 mg, and tentative approval for 137 mg.

The approved drug is a reference listed drug of Gocovri (amantadine) extended-release capsules, 68.5 mg and 137 mg.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Amantadine extended-release capsules are indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinsons disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

The drug will be manufactured at the groups formulation manufacturing facility in Ahmedabad SEZ-II, India.