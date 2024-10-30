Industrials stocks edge higher

Industrials stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Industrials index increasing 93.56 points or 0.64% at 14629.26 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Industrials index, K&R Rail Engineering Ltd (up 13.29%), Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd (up 10.85%),SML ISUZU Ltd (up 5.07%),Shilchar Technologies Ltd (up 5%),DCX Systems Ltd (up 5%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd (up 5%), Action Construction Equipment Ltd (up 4.74%), Data Patterns (India) Ltd (up 4.41%), NBCC (India) Ltd (up 4.16%), and Sindhu Trade Links Ltd (up 4.02%).

On the other hand, Honeywell Automation India Ltd (down 7.33%), Hitachi Energy India Ltd (down 5.42%), and Welspun Enterprises Ltd (down 2.99%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 551.36 or 1.03% at 53840.95.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 14.42 points or 0.09% at 15890.9.

The Nifty 50 index was down 65.8 points or 0.27% at 24401.05.

The BSE Sensex index was down 302.39 points or 0.38% at 80066.64.

On BSE,2288 shares were trading in green, 759 were trading in red and 111 were unchanged.

