Force Motors soars after Q2 PAT climbs 44% YoY to Rs 135 cr

Force Motors zoomed 17.09% to Rs 7,468.50 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 43.83% to Rs 135.02 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 93.87 crore posted in Q2 FY24.

Revenue from operations grew 7.75% to Rs 1,941.33 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 211.48 crore in Q2 FY25, registering a growth of 44.09% from Rs 146.77 crore recorded in Q2 FY24.

Total expenses rose 4.41% year on year to Rs 1,732.70 crore in Q2 FY25. Employee benefit expense stood at Rs 129.76 crore (up 4.58% YoY) while Finance costs was at Rs 5.43 crore (down 65.72% YoY) during the period under review.

On half year basis the companys consolidated net profit surged 54.36% to Rs 250.72 crore in H1 FY25 as against Rs 162.43 crore posted in H1 FY24. The companys revenue from operation increased 16.33% YoY to Rs 3,826.23 crore in H1 FY25.

Force Motors is engaged in manufacturing light commercial vehicles and utility vehicles, and engines. It is an automobile company, with a focus on design, development and manufacture of a range of automotive components, aggregates and vehicles.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News