Industrials stocks rise

Industrials stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Industrials index increasing 21.97 points or 0.14% at 15772.06 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Industrials index, Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd (up 6.94%), Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd (up 6.4%),Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (up 6.01%),Bharat Dynamics Ltd (up 4.34%),Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (up 4.31%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Pix Transmission Ltd (up 3.83%), Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd (up 3.57%), Time Technoplast Ltd (up 3.5%), TCPL Packaging Ltd (up 3.23%), and Kirloskar Brothers Ltd (up 3.02%).

On the other hand, Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd (down 3.75%), Apcotex Industries Ltd (down 3.64%), and Precision Wires India Ltd (down 2.09%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 81.89 or 0.16% at 52146.01.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 14.34 points or 0.09% at 15704.29.

The Nifty 50 index was down 20.1 points or 0.08% at 23701.2.

The BSE Sensex index was down 92.85 points or 0.12% at 77960.67.

On BSE,1607 shares were trading in green, 1506 were trading in red and 100 were unchanged.

