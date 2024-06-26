Home / Markets / Capital Market News / US equities Close Mixed, Tech Sector Rebounds

US equities Close Mixed, Tech Sector Rebounds

Image
Last Updated : Jun 26 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Equities in the US stock market extended a mixed performance on the Wall Street overnight with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq adding gains, snapping a three-day losing streak, while the Dow Jones dropped. The Dow settled with a loss of 299.05 points or 0.76 percent, at 39,112.16. The Nasdaq climbed up 220.84 points or 1.26 percent, to 17,717.65, while the S&P 500 ended up by 21.43 points or 0.39 percent, at 5,469.30.

The tech sector outperformed following a significant sell-off the previous day, during which investors shifted away from semiconductor and artificial intelligence stocks to other sectors. Nvidia shares surged by 6.7%, halting a three-day losing streak that had wiped more than $400 billion from the company's market capitalization.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Investors now look ahead to the release of some crucial U.S. data, including a report on consumer income and spending, for more clarity about the outlook for Federal Reserve's interest rates. Federal Reserve (Fed) Governors Michelle Bowman and Lisa Cook on Tuesday suggested that the central bank is unlikely to kick start its rate-cutting cycle anytime soon amid a resilient US economy.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

US Stocks trade mixed on Monday

US Market ends lower as inflation report looms

US S&amp;P 500, Nasdaq climbs to fresh records

US Equities Move Notably Higher; Nasdaq and S&amp;P 500 Attain New Record Closing Highs

NASDAQ hits record, sees 3% weekly gain

Barometers trade with tiny gains; metal stocks under pressure

Indices nudge lower in early trade; IT shares advance

Deccan Gold Mines secures investment commitment of Rs 60 cr

Meghna Infracon Infrastructure launches residential project in Goregaon, Mumbai

Samvardhana Motherson International to issue corporate guarantee on behalf of step-down subsidiary

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 26 2024 | 10:19 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story