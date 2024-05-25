Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IKIO Lighting consolidated net profit declines 31.36% in the March 2024 quarter

IKIO Lighting consolidated net profit declines 31.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
Sales decline 19.70% to Rs 94.79 crore

Net profit of IKIO Lighting declined 31.36% to Rs 9.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 19.70% to Rs 94.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 118.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.04% to Rs 60.57 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 50.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 22.07% to Rs 437.95 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 358.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales94.79118.04 -20 437.95358.77 22 OPM %17.8822.07 -21.1721.60 - PBDT18.8220.43 -8 96.5171.61 35 PBT14.9617.73 -16 84.5165.83 28 NP9.5213.87 -31 60.5750.04 21

First Published: May 25 2024 | 7:45 AM IST

