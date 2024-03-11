Infibeam Avenues gains on launching AI developer platform

Infibeam Avenues added 1.64% to Rs 40.81 after the company launched Theia, a video artifical intelligence (AI) developer platform for transforming business operations through AI.

The video AI platform is poised to revolutionise the way business organisations, institutions and governments leverage artificial intelligence for enhanced productivity and efficiency.

Theia is designed to cater to a diverse range of industries, where advanced video AI analysis capabilities transcend traditional boundaries.

Theia is a versatile video AI platform that empowers organizations to harness the power of AI video analysis for applications in areas such as sports analytics, media optimisation, traffic management, crowd control, insurance claims processing, optimization of manufacturing units, retail stores and other industries as well as government applications.

Infibeam Avenues is one of the leading global financial technology (fintech) company offering comprehensive digital payment solutions and enterprise software platforms to businesses and governments across industry verticals. The company's payment infrastructure solution includes acquiring and issuing solutions and offering infrastructure for banks.

The company reported 64% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 42.1 crore as compared with Rs 25.7 crore in Q3 FY23. Revenue from operations was at Rs 912 crore in Q3 FY24, steeply higher than Rs 414.7 crore in Q3 FY23.

