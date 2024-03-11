Oil and Gas stocks edge higher

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index increasing 116.39 points or 0.41% at 28582.59 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Linde India Ltd (up 2.25%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.55%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 1.2%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.2%),Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.39%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 0.14%), and Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 0.13%).

On the other hand, GAIL (India) Ltd (down 1.59%), Petronet LNG Ltd (down 0.99%), and Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 0.72%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 105.38 or 0.14% at 74014.01.

The Nifty 50 index was down 19.5 points or 0.09% at 22474.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 223.86 points or 0.5% at 44429.71.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 52.35 points or 0.39% at 13556.52.

On BSE,1368 shares were trading in green, 1886 were trading in red and 159 were unchanged.

