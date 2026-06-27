Info Edge (India) announced that its board has approved the appointment of Himanshu Agarwal as chief financial officer (CFO) for a term of 5 years, effective from 17 September 2026.

The board has also appointed Agarwal as a whole-time director for a five-year term from 17 September 2026 to 16 September 2031.

Himanshu Agarwal is a qualified Chartered Accountant, Company Secretary and Cost and Management Accountant. He has over three decades of experience in finance leadership, corporate governance, mergers and acquisitions, and business transformation across listed organisations in India and internationally.

Agarwal has held senior finance leadership positions at ICI India, AstraZeneca Pharma India, AkzoNobel India (where he also served as Whole Time Director), Huhtamaki Oyj (Flexible Packaging Division), Bennett, Coleman and Co. (Times Group), and is currently serving as whole time director and chief financial officer of Cohance Lifesciences.