Information Technology shares gain

Information Technology stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Information Technology index rising 330 points or 0.78% at 42699.66 at 09:47 IST. Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, Tech Mahindra Ltd (up 3.59%), BLS E-Services Ltd (up 2.38%),Genesys International Corporation Ltd (up 2.3%),Cyient Ltd (up 1.85%),63 Moons Technologies Ltd (up 1.79%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were R Systems International Ltd (up 1.75%), InfoBeans Technologies Ltd (up 1.62%), Subex Ltd (up 1.55%), Accelya Solutions India Ltd (up 1.38%), and D-Link India Ltd (up 1.26%).

On the other hand, Intellect Design Arena Ltd (down 2.64%), Magellanic Cloud Ltd (down 1.96%), and Newgen Software Technologies Ltd (down 1.57%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 247.85 or 0.43% at 57378.78.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 38.74 points or 0.23% at 17090.36.

The Nifty 50 index was up 50.45 points or 0.2% at 25861.3.

The BSE Sensex index was up 218.56 points or 0.26% at 84518.34.

On BSE,2131 shares were trading in green, 1001 were trading in red and 128 were unchanged.

