Home / Markets / News / Aarti Pharma share price down 5% from day high on order to shut Vapi plant

Aarti Pharma share price down 5% from day high on order to shut Vapi plant

Aarti Pharma share price: The Gujarat Pollution Control Board has ordered Aarti Pharma to deposit a bank guarantee of Rs 2,50,000

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2025 | 2:47 PM IST
Aarti Pharmalabs share price fell 3.4 per cent on the BSE today, hitting an intraday low of Rs 668 per share. This was a 4.8-per cent decline in Aarti Pharma share price from the day’s high of Rs 702 per share.
 
By comparison, the BSE Sensex today was trading weak, down over 600 points or 0.8 per cent at 79,315 level at 2:25 PM.
 
Meanwhile, the fall in Aarti Pharma shares came after it said that the Gujarat Pollution Control Board as directed the company to shut down its Vapi plant.
 
"The company has received direction from the Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) under Section 33(A) of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, to close the operations at its plant, located at Vapi, Gujarat, India," Aarti Pharmalabs said in a stock exchange filing.
 
Additionally, the GPCB has ordered Aarti Pharma to deposit a bank guarantee of Rs 2,50,000 for compliance assurance at the time of revocation and has also ordered to deposit an interim Environment Damage Compensation amount as and when decided by the GPCB.
 
The company, however, said it was taking immediate and appropriate measures to address the concerns raised by the regulatory authorities.

Aarti Pharmalabs is engaged in the manufacturing of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API), Pharmaceutical Intermediates, New Chemical Entities (NCE), and Xanthine Derivatives.
 
The company is a small-cap pharmaceutical firm with a market capitalisation of Rs 6,054 crore. Aarti Pharma shares trade at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 29.36x, as per the BSE website, with trailing 12-month earnings per share (EPS) of Rs 22.75. Aarti Pharmalabs hit an all-time high of Rs 721 on August 29, 2024, and an all-time low of Rs 269 on March 31, 2023.
 
The pharmaceutical company reported a net profit of Rs 52 crore in the July-September quarter, lower by 43 per cent year-on-year and 62 per cent quarter-on-quarter.
 
Aarti Pharma’s dividend yield stands at 0.43 per cent
 
First Published: Jan 03 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

