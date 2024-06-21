Information Technology stocks edge higher

Information Technology stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Information Technology index increasing 835.65 points or 2.33% at 36741.34 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd (up 8.19%), C.E. Info Systems Ltd (up 8.05%),Moschip Technologies Ltd (up 7.09%),Zensar Technologies Ltd (up 6.08%),KPIT Technologies Ltd (up 5.4%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Mastek Ltd (up 5.17%), Affle India Ltd (up 4.89%), Newgen Software Technologies Ltd (up 4.68%), Latent View Analytics Ltd (up 4.43%), and Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd (up 4.35%).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Aurionpro Solutions Ltd (down 0.81%), NELCO Ltd (down 0.24%), and Quick Heal Technologies Ltd (down 0.24%) turned lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 338.09 or 0.65% at 52244.58.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 82.96 points or 0.53% at 15779.87.

The Nifty 50 index was up 66.1 points or 0.28% at 23633.1.

The BSE Sensex index was up 106.56 points or 0.14% at 77585.49.

On BSE,1993 shares were trading in green, 991 were trading in red and 116 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News