Information Technology stocks slide

Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 2:16 PM IST
Information Technology stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Information Technology index decreasing 287.69 points or 0.76% at 37377.07 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, Datamatics Global Services Ltd (down 6.27%), Orient Technologies Ltd (down 3.59%),Ksolves India Ltd (down 2.08%),HCL Technologies Ltd (down 1.81%),KPIT Technologies Ltd (down 1.74%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Infosys Ltd (down 1.53%), Magellanic Cloud Ltd (down 1.2%), Control Print Ltd (down 1.18%), Mphasis Ltd (down 1.07%), and Cigniti Technologies Ltd (down 1.04%).

On the other hand, Onward Technologies Ltd (up 17.45%), InfoBeans Technologies Ltd (up 6.74%), and 63 Moons Technologies Ltd (up 5%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 541.13 or 1.07% at 50991.6.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 126.18 points or 0.81% at 15646.44.

The Nifty 50 index was down 60.85 points or 0.24% at 25001.25.

The BSE Sensex index was down 242.07 points or 0.29% at 82288.67.

On BSE,2499 shares were trading in green, 1399 were trading in red and 162 were unchanged.

First Published: May 16 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

